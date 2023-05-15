Car crashes attribute to a third of Regional One Health Trauma Center patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - May is National Trauma Awareness Month.

This year the focus is “Roadway Safety is No Accident.”

Josh Dugal, trauma program manager at Elvis Presley Trauma Center at Region One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the volume of car accident patients treated at Regional One Health, and what you can do to stay safe on the road.

“Car accidents represent about a third of the total number of patients that come through here,” Dr. Dugal said. “So, over 2100 people are treated for car accidents here at our trauma center and most of them at quite severe.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.