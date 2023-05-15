Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Best Life: Detecting hard-to-see cancers

By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - In the past 30 years, the death rate from breast cancer has decreased by 43 percent.

Mammography has long been the standard screening tool, followed by digital mammography, and 3D mammography.

Mammograms may not always be the most effective tool for women with dense breast tissue.

Now, an affordable abbreviated breast MRI may be the answer to catching cancer in these women earlier than ever before.

Tessa Gauzy’s story is an all too common one. She had no family history of breast cancer, yet she was diagnosed with stage one B invasive ductal carcinoma.

Less than 10 percent of breast cancers are hereditary. That’s why a yearly mammogram is vital to catch cancers before it’s too late.

“Our goal is to detect cancers when they are small, at their earliest, most treatable stage,” said Intermountain Health radiologist, Brett Parkinson, MD.

The denser a woman’s breast, the harder it is to detect tumors early.

“Mammography picks up about four cancers per 1,000 women. MRI, on the other hand, can pick up anywhere from 12 to 16 early breast cancers,” said Dr. Parkinson.

A full breast MRI is expensive and time-consuming and is currently used now for only the most at-risk patients.

“This is why abbreviated MRI will revolutionize what we do,” said Dr. Parkinson.

Abbreviated breast MRI uses the same MRI machines, but the difference is, the time inside the MRI is just 10 minutes, it costs less, there are fewer sequences so, less time is spent reading the reports, it’s just as sensitive as full breast MRI’s, and it can pick up hard-to-see tumors that mammograms miss.

In dense tissue, mammography sensitivity goes down to less than 50 percent.

Abbreviated MRI allows doctors to see the extent of the cancer and its margins.

“I think that we’re seeing the future unfold right before our eyes,” said Dr. Parkinson.

The average risk of a woman in the U.S. to develop breast cancer is one in eight.

Dr. Parkinson says mammography is still the best and most efficient way to find early-stage tumors and women should get one every single year.

Women whose breast cancer is caught at an early stage have a 93 percent or higher survival rate in the first five years.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer & Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man, 2 boys injured in shooting on I-40
Memphis Police Department
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on Sycamore View
FILE - Kelly Clarkson performs during a tribute to Icon award winner Pink at the iHeartRadio...
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
MPD investigates shooting near Harbor Town Square
MPD investigates shooting near Harbor Town Square restaurant

Latest News

Best Life: Hard-to-see-cancers
Best Life: Hard-to-see-cancers
Recent studies show some popular sunscreen brands contain toxic chemicals such as oxybenzone,...
Best Life: Picking the best sunscreen
Best Life: Picking the best sunscreen
Best Life: Picking the best sunscreen
New treatment offering hope to heart patients at Memphis VA hospital
Memphis VA first to provide life-saving procedure for heart failure patients