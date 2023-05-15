Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Arkabutla dam breach not imminent, officials say

water
water(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - The Arkabutla dam is not in imminent danger of failing, officials say.

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) say they briefed officials with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and National Weather Service about the situation at the dam on Monday.

A flash flood watch was issued for Coahoma, DeSoto, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate and Tunica counties last week and will remain at least through June 10.

USACE says they will continue to release water to lower the lake’s elevation to 210 feet by June 20.

The release flows into the Coldwater River, which will crest in Tate and Quitman counties next week. Property owners along the river’s tributaries are urged to move livestock and heavy equipment as a precaution.

USACE will continue monitoring the dam, with structural modifications and emergency action planning, in the meantime.

