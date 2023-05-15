Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
3 adults, 2 minors injured in multi-vehicle crash in Parkway Village

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a multiple-vehicle crash that injured three adults and two minors on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:10 a.m. at Castleman Street and Knight Arnold Road.

Five EMS Units responded to the scene, according to MFD.

The three adults were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Two minors were transported in critical condition to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, according to MPD.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

