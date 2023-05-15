2023 high school graduation dates scheduled for MSCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2023 high school graduation dates are scheduled for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

MSCS graduations will start on May 18 through May 27.

Avon Lenox HS May 18, 2023, 11 a.m. Avon Lenox

Alternative Education May 18, 2023, 6 p.m. Cannon Center

East HS May 18, 2023, 6 p.m. Orpheum Theatre

Trezevant HS May 18, 2023 7 p.m. Renasant Center

Germantown HS May 19, 2023, 6 p.m. Bellevue Baptist

Raleigh -Egypt HS May 19, 2023, 6 p.m. Renasant Center

Northwest Prep Academy May 19, 2023, 7 p.m. Cannon Center

Oakhaven HS May 19, 2023, 7 p.m. Orpheum Theatre

Southwind HS May 20, 2023, 9 a.m. Renasant Center

Whitehaven HS May 20, 2023, 9 a.m. WHS Football Stadium

Booker T. Washington HS May 20, 2023, 10 a.m. Orpheum Theatre

Hollis F. Price Middle College HS May 20, 2023, 10 a.m. LeMoyne -Owen College

Melrose HS May 20, 2023 10 a.m. Cannon Center

Craigmont HS May 20, 2023, 1 p.m. Renasant Center

Bolton HS May 20, 2023, 2 p.m. Bellevue Baptist

Ridgeway HS May 20, 2023 2 p.m. Cannon Center

Middle College HS May 20, 2023, 3 p.m. Orpheum Theatre

Sheffield HS May 20, 2023 5 p.m. Renasant Center

Wooddale HS May 20, 2023 6 p.m. Cannon Center

Douglass HS May 21, 2023 11 a.m. Renasant Center

Westwood HS May 21, 2023 12 p.m. Cannon Center

White Station HS May 21, 2023 3 p.m. Renasant Center

Manassas HS May 21, 2023 4 p.m. Cannon Center

Hamilton HS May 22, 2023 6 p.m. Cannon Center

Kirby HS May 22, 2023 7 p.m. Renasant Center

Cordova HS May 23, 2023 6 p.m. Hope Church

Memphis Virtual School May 24, 2023 6 p.m. Cannon Center

Overton HS May 24, 2023 6 p.m. Hope Church

Kingsbury HS May 25, 2023 6 p.m. Hope Church

Mitchell HS May 25, 2023 6 p.m. Cannon Center

Central HS May 27, 2023 10 a.m. Renasant Center

