2023 high school graduation dates scheduled for MSCS
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2023 high school graduation dates are scheduled for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.
MSCS graduations will start on May 18 through May 27.
- Avon Lenox HS May 18, 2023, 11 a.m. Avon Lenox
- Alternative Education May 18, 2023, 6 p.m. Cannon Center
- East HS May 18, 2023, 6 p.m. Orpheum Theatre
- Trezevant HS May 18, 2023 7 p.m. Renasant Center
- Germantown HS May 19, 2023, 6 p.m. Bellevue Baptist
- Raleigh -Egypt HS May 19, 2023, 6 p.m. Renasant Center
- Northwest Prep Academy May 19, 2023, 7 p.m. Cannon Center
- Oakhaven HS May 19, 2023, 7 p.m. Orpheum Theatre
- Southwind HS May 20, 2023, 9 a.m. Renasant Center
- Whitehaven HS May 20, 2023, 9 a.m. WHS Football Stadium
- Booker T. Washington HS May 20, 2023, 10 a.m. Orpheum Theatre
- Hollis F. Price Middle College HS May 20, 2023, 10 a.m. LeMoyne -Owen College
- Melrose HS May 20, 2023 10 a.m. Cannon Center
- Craigmont HS May 20, 2023, 1 p.m. Renasant Center
- Bolton HS May 20, 2023, 2 p.m. Bellevue Baptist
- Ridgeway HS May 20, 2023 2 p.m. Cannon Center
- Middle College HS May 20, 2023, 3 p.m. Orpheum Theatre
- Sheffield HS May 20, 2023 5 p.m. Renasant Center
- Wooddale HS May 20, 2023 6 p.m. Cannon Center
- Douglass HS May 21, 2023 11 a.m. Renasant Center
- Westwood HS May 21, 2023 12 p.m. Cannon Center
- White Station HS May 21, 2023 3 p.m. Renasant Center
- Manassas HS May 21, 2023 4 p.m. Cannon Center
- Hamilton HS May 22, 2023 6 p.m. Cannon Center
- Kirby HS May 22, 2023 7 p.m. Renasant Center
- Cordova HS May 23, 2023 6 p.m. Hope Church
- Memphis Virtual School May 24, 2023 6 p.m. Cannon Center
- Overton HS May 24, 2023 6 p.m. Hope Church
- Kingsbury HS May 25, 2023 6 p.m. Hope Church
- Mitchell HS May 25, 2023 6 p.m. Cannon Center
- Central HS May 27, 2023 10 a.m. Renasant Center
