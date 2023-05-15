Advertise with Us
2023 high school graduation dates scheduled for MSCS

Graduation photo
Graduation photo(Source: Pexels)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2023 high school graduation dates are scheduled for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

MSCS graduations will start on May 18 through May 27.

  • Avon Lenox HS May 18, 2023, 11 a.m. Avon Lenox
  • Alternative Education May 18, 2023, 6 p.m. Cannon Center
  • East HS May 18, 2023, 6 p.m. Orpheum Theatre
  • Trezevant HS May 18, 2023 7 p.m. Renasant Center
  • Germantown HS May 19, 2023, 6 p.m. Bellevue Baptist
  • Raleigh -Egypt HS May 19, 2023, 6 p.m. Renasant Center
  • Northwest Prep Academy May 19, 2023, 7 p.m. Cannon Center
  • Oakhaven HS May 19, 2023, 7 p.m. Orpheum Theatre
  • Southwind HS May 20, 2023, 9 a.m. Renasant Center
  • Whitehaven HS May 20, 2023, 9 a.m. WHS Football Stadium
  • Booker T. Washington HS May 20, 2023, 10 a.m. Orpheum Theatre
  • Hollis F. Price Middle College HS May 20, 2023, 10 a.m. LeMoyne -Owen College
  • Melrose HS May 20, 2023 10 a.m. Cannon Center
  • Craigmont HS May 20, 2023, 1 p.m. Renasant Center
  • Bolton HS May 20, 2023, 2 p.m. Bellevue Baptist
  • Ridgeway HS May 20, 2023 2 p.m. Cannon Center
  • Middle College HS May 20, 2023, 3 p.m. Orpheum Theatre
  • Sheffield HS May 20, 2023 5 p.m. Renasant Center
  • Wooddale HS May 20, 2023 6 p.m. Cannon Center
  • Douglass HS May 21, 2023 11 a.m. Renasant Center
  • Westwood HS May 21, 2023 12 p.m. Cannon Center
  • White Station HS May 21, 2023 3 p.m. Renasant Center
  • Manassas HS May 21, 2023 4 p.m. Cannon Center
  • Hamilton HS May 22, 2023 6 p.m. Cannon Center
  • Kirby HS May 22, 2023 7 p.m. Renasant Center
  • Cordova HS May 23, 2023 6 p.m. Hope Church
  • Memphis Virtual School May 24, 2023 6 p.m. Cannon Center
  • Overton HS May 24, 2023 6 p.m. Hope Church
  • Kingsbury HS May 25, 2023 6 p.m. Hope Church
  • Mitchell HS May 25, 2023 6 p.m. Cannon Center
  • Central HS May 27, 2023 10 a.m. Renasant Center

