Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

2-time world champion Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89

FILE - Doyle Brunson is pictured prior to play at the final table of the World Series of Poker...
FILE - Doyle Brunson is pictured prior to play at the final table of the World Series of Poker on Nov. 8, 2011, in Las Vegas. Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, according to his agent. He was 89.(Source: AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON AP Sports Writer
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Doyle Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died Sunday, according to his agent.

Brunson was 89.

Brian Balsbaugh, Brunson’s agent, posted a statement on Twitter from the family.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson,” the statement read. “He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.”

Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker and also known as “Texas Dolly,” won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments — second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16. He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

He wrote a book called “Super System” in 1979, which was one of the first books to delve into poker strategy and created a lasting impact that helped bring many others to the game.

Five-time WSOP winner Scotty Nguyen tweeted that he “can’t believe this day has come - you will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby! Mr Brunson, you made poker what it is baby! thank you for what you give to all of us baby! RIP Mr Doyle Brunson THE GODFATHER OF POKER.”

His influence carried beyond poker.

“This one is a heartbreaker,” actor James Woods tweeted. “Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player who ever lived, has cashed in his chips.

“Doyle was so kind and helpful to me. He was gracious to my late dear brother and every friend I introduced him to. A gentleman and a genuine legend.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baptist Memorial Hospital
Baptist Memorial Hospital goes into lockdown for second time in one week
Preston Deener
Charges dropped against McDonald’s employee accused of fatally shooting customer, Shelby County DA responds
Chase Harris, 19
Update: Suspect in Huey’s shooting is officially out on bond
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man, 2 minors injured in shooting on I-40

Latest News

FILE - A Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper vending machine stands in Philadelphia on Nov. 30,...
Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing significant disruption
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
Warm and humid tomorrow with isolated afternoon storms
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast 5/14/23
Memphis police at a crime scene
MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near E Raines Road