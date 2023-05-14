Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Showboats knock off previously unbeaten New Orleans for second straight win

The new Memphis Showboats logo
The new Memphis Showboats logo(USFL)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM (WMC) -For the second week in a row, the Memphis Showboats pull off a road upset. Memphis used a late touchdown and stout defensive effort to beat the previously undefeated New Orleans Breakers 17-10. The victory moves the Showboats to 2-3 on the season.

Down 10-9 midway through the fourth quarter, Memphis put together a nine-play, 59-yard drive that ended with Cole Kelley hitting John Mitchell for the decisive touchdown from four yards out with 2:16 left.

The Showboats then came up with a final defensive stand to ice the game. That unit was fantastic for a second straight week, forcing three turnovers and holding their opponent to 10 points for the second consecutive game.

Memphis returns home to face the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

