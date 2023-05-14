Advertise with Us
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on Sycamore View

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the crash involving a motorcycle at 7:16 p.m. on Sycamore View Road and Forest Hills Drive.

The individual was pronounced dead on the scene.

