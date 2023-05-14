Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD investigates shooting near Harbor Town Square

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near Harbor Town Square.

Around 7:32 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding shots fired at Tuggs Restaurant near Harbor Town Square.

The shooting was during an alleged attempted robbery which has yet to be confirmed.

When police arrived on the scene, there were no victims of the shooting and no injuries.

This incident happened around the same time that a victim of a shooting was taken to a fire station on Second Street and later to a hospital in critical condition.

MPD is currently working to see if these two incidents are related to one another.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

