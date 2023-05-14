MPD: 1 juvenile dead after shooting near East Biscayne Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one juvenile dead.

Around 3:06 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near E. Biscayne Road.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that a juvenile victim had been injured.

The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility where they were later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

