MPD: 1 juvenile dead after shooting near East Biscayne Road
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one juvenile dead.
Around 3:06 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near E. Biscayne Road.
When the officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that a juvenile victim had been injured.
The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility where they were later pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation.
