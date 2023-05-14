Advertise with Us
Man injured in gas station shooting

By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a gas station shooting that left a man injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just at midnight at a Shell gas station on 2713 Mt. Moriah.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

