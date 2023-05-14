Man injured in gas station shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a gas station shooting that left a man injured on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting just at midnight at a Shell gas station on 2713 Mt. Moriah.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.
