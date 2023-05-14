Man, 2 minors injured in shooting on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and two children injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:42 a.m. on I-40 at Hollywood Street.

The man, 26, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the minors, 10 and 13, were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspects were in a black Chevy Camaro, according to MPD.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

