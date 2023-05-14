Man, 2 minors injured in shooting on I-40
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and two children injured on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 1:42 a.m. on I-40 at Hollywood Street.
The man, 26, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the minors, 10 and 13, were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
The suspects were in a black Chevy Camaro, according to MPD.
Anyone with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.
