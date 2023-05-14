Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant from all team activities after a screenshot of him flashing a handgun on Instagram surfaced early Sunday morning.

The NBA is also investigating the incident.

This comes just two months after Morant was suspended eight games and took a trip to a Florida counseling center for doing the same thing on Instagram at a Denver nightclub.

The Memphis Grizzlies also released a statement:

We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant. He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.