1 woman, 2 men injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One woman and two men have been injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting t 1:56 a.m. on South Perkins Road.

A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A man was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say another man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation.

