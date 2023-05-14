1 woman, 2 men injured in Parkway Village shooting
Published: May. 14, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One woman and two men have been injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting t 1:56 a.m. on South Perkins Road.
A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
A man was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police say another man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.
This is an ongoing investigation.
