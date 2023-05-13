Your First Alert to a drier pattern emerging, but the chance for rain still remains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds and the chance of rain remains this weekend, but much of the Mid-South can expect a mainly dry pattern for most areas with only a slight chance of a shower or downpour through Mother’s Day. A better chance of rain will develop Monday followed by drier conditions for much of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight Southwest wind and overnight lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of a few isolated afternoon showers, high temperatures near 90, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

