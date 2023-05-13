Two Baker home runs power Redbirds to 7-4 win over Lehigh Valley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Luken Baker’s spectacular season continued for the Redbirds on Friday. Memphis’ slugging first baseman hit two more home runs, upping his AAA-leading total to 14 on the season, to lead Memphis to their third win in four nights over Lehigh Valley.

Baker got the Redbirds’ offense going with an RBI single in the 5th innings to tie the game at one. In the seventh, he tied the game once again with a long home run to left field. The capper came in the top of the 9th with Memphis leading 5-4, when Baker launched the first pitch of the inning the opposite way for his second big fly of the game to make it 6-4. Memphis would add an insurance run later in the frame.

The Redbirds go for the series win tomorrow at 5:35 CT.

