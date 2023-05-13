Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Two Baker home runs power Redbirds to 7-4 win over Lehigh Valley

(Memphis Redbirds)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Luken Baker’s spectacular season continued for the Redbirds on Friday. Memphis’ slugging first baseman hit two more home runs, upping his AAA-leading total to 14 on the season, to lead Memphis to their third win in four nights over Lehigh Valley.

Baker got the Redbirds’ offense going with an RBI single in the 5th innings to tie the game at one. In the seventh, he tied the game once again with a long home run to left field. The capper came in the top of the 9th with Memphis leading 5-4, when Baker launched the first pitch of the inning the opposite way for his second big fly of the game to make it 6-4. Memphis would add an insurance run later in the frame.

The Redbirds go for the series win tomorrow at 5:35 CT.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baptist Memorial Hospital
Baptist Memorial Hospital goes into lockdown for second time in one week
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Hernandez Govan
Alleged mastermind in Young Dolph’s murder out of jail
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Opening of the new Goodr grocery store in Memphis
Memphis-Shelby County Schools opens a cashless grocery store

Latest News

Memphis City Council unveils street sign honoring boxing legend
Memphis City Council unveils street sign honoring boxing legend
Showboats kicker Alex Kessman talks his role on the field
Showboats kicker Alex Kessman talks his role on the field following first win
Showboats outside linebacker Jeff Mcculloch goes big on first win
Showboats outside linebacker Jeff McCulloch plays big in first win
Tennessee Titans football helmet
Titans to open 2023 season at New Orleans, full schedule released