Suspect in Young Dolph case who allegedly assisted gunman makes court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who prosecutors say assisted the alleged shooters in the Young Dolph murder appeared in court Friday morning.

Jemarcus Johnson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Johnson’s attorney, Josh Corman, says everything is on the table including a plea deal.

Corman says he’s meeting with attorneys for the prosecution multiple times a week to try to get something worked out.

“Discovery in this case is obviously extensive, it was put on a hard drive because it’s so much discovery, so there’s tons of stuff that everyone has to review,” said Corman.

Prosecutors say Johnson didn’t pull the trigger, but he did help one of the shooters escape and receive money.

Corman told Judge Lee Coffee he needed to continue the case for another two weeks.

“He’s getting a little frustrated that we have to keep resetting cases, but I think he understands what the plan is towards the end and what he’s hoping to achieve at the end of this case,” said Corman.

In the alleged plot to kill Young Dolph, Jemarcus Johnson is considered the low man on the totem pole.

Prosecutors say Hernandez Govan was the mastermind.

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson were the shooters.

Outside of a minor drug charge that was later dropped, Johnson is a practical stranger to the criminal justice system.

He’s been locked up since his arrest in November and due to his association to the high-profile case he’s been placed in protective custody.

“I think just the nature of the case, often times the jail will put those type of defendants in protective custody so something doesn’t happen to them,” said Corman.

Johnson’s case was continued until May 26th.

Hernandez Govan was given a bond of 90,000.00 bond after attorneys on both sides agreed to the bond due to safety and medical concerns.

Govan bonded out of jail Thursday night.

