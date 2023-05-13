Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Roads reopen on I-40 near West Memphis after chemical spill

Chemical Spill causes Traffic Delays near West Memphis
Chemical Spill causes Traffic Delays near West Memphis(TDOT)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: May. 13, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) -Crittenden County disclosed earlier that there had been a chemical spill on I-40 which led to road closures and delays in the area.

According to Crittenden County officials, the chemical was Organic Peroxide and the spill occurred between exit 279A near West Memphis and the Tennessee State Line.

Though roads are open, officials still warn to use precaution in the area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man, 2 boys injured in shooting on I-40
FILE - Kelly Clarkson performs during a tribute to Icon award winner Pink at the iHeartRadio...
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
Memphis Police Department
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on Sycamore View
MPD generic
Man injured in gas station shooting

Latest News

MAS remains at crisis capacity; dozens of pets at risk of euthanasia
MAS remains at crisis capacity; dozens of pets at risk of euthanasia
Card skimmer found at East Memphis gas station, police say
Tina Croft
Corinth woman facing felony charges after allegedly striking woman, child in hit-and-run
Jeffrey Jones, 55
Former Memphis police lieutenant pleads guilty to rape of 15-year-old
FDA issues recall of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:
FDA issues notice for recalled baby formula distributed out of Nashville