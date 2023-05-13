Roads reopen on I-40 near West Memphis after chemical spill

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) -Crittenden County disclosed earlier that there had been a chemical spill on I-40 which led to road closures and delays in the area.

According to Crittenden County officials, the chemical was Organic Peroxide and the spill occurred between exit 279A near West Memphis and the Tennessee State Line.

Though roads are open, officials still warn to use precaution in the area.

