Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Police: Suspect shot, killed after pointing gun at armed driver

Police in Las Vegas say a man with a gun was shot and killed by a motorist who was also armed in a possible carjacking. (Source: KVVU)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say they are investigating a possible carjacking that turned into a deadly shooting.

KVVU reports that officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a call about a white Mercedes-Benz with spray paint on it driving recklessly through a neighborhood near the airport.

When officers arrived, the man reportedly ran away and headed into traffic. The officers lost sight of the suspect but heard two gunshots.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said that is when the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Marco Andres Vazquez, began pointing a gun at passing traffic.

Johansson said Vazquez stopped a passing vehicle to possibly carjack them and pointed a gun at the driver.

The driver of that vehicle was also armed and ended up shooting Vazquez, police said.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital but ended up dying from his injuries.

Police did not immediately identify the driver involved but said they have been working with them in their ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baptist Memorial Hospital
Baptist Memorial Hospital goes into lockdown for second time in one week
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Hernandez Govan
Alleged mastermind in Young Dolph’s murder out of jail
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Robin Riedel of Hubbard, Oregon, hit a lottery jackpot for life after playing the game for more...
‘I hit it’: Man wins lottery jackpot that’s good for rest of his life

Latest News

2 members of Memphis 13 honored with mural outside former elementary school
2 members of Memphis 13 honored with mural outside former elementary school
Memphis City Council unveils street sign honoring boxing legend
Memphis City Council unveils street sign honoring boxing legend
The Voice contestant and native Memphian returns to perform
Wendy Moten: The songbird of the south returns to Memphis to perform
Showboats kicker Alex Kessman talks his role on the field following first win
Showboats kicker Alex Kessman talks his role on the field following first win
Black patrons sue Houston's for racial profiling
Black patrons sue Houston's for racial profiling