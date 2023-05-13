Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MVP3 entertainment company holds news conference, discusses the future of the Memphis film industry

(pexels.com)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MVP3 Entertainment, a Memphis-based media company, held a press conference to announce its collaboration with a world renowned actor.

Actor John Amos joined the founder of Memphis-based MVP3 Entertainment to announce the venture at the Peabody Hotel.

Amos has been a fixture on TV and film screens since the early 70s.

Now he and his son, filmmaker K.C. Amos, are setting up shop in the Bluff City.

“I like Memphis and I feel strong ties here... the culture, the cuisine, the whole nine yards. So I felt very comfortable being a part of it and I was honored” Amos stated during the conference.

Amos will narrate a documentary about Memphis legal-legend Walter Bailey - who was also on-hand at today’s announcement.

Also in the works, a film titled “Hillbilly Bible,”in which Amos plays a “wise elder” moved by Memphis music.

MVP3 is slated to begin productions with John Amos as early as this summer.

