MSCS celebrate graduating seniors next journey in life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s almost time for Memphis Shelby County high school seniors to walk across the stage for their diplomas. Friday, the district honored those students by celebrating their accomplishments.

It is graduation season in Memphis, and Memphis City School is helping our students go out with a bang.

To help graduating seniors with the challenging transition from high school to college, M-S-C-S hosted its first annual Salutes Roads to Success Senior celebration at First Baptist Church Broad in Binghampton.

Graduating senior from White Station High School David Anderson said, “This is the end of my basic childhood and now I am going to start the real part of my life.”

The goal is to give seniors the necessities to be successful in their next step in life.

Mackenzie Stanton, also graduating from White Station High School told Action News 5, “It’s like a new beginning with life but also acknowledging all of the hard work.”

Kyndall Lewis, Student Engagement & Initiatives Manager for Memphis Shelby County Schools said about 40 vendors came to First Baptist Church Broad in Binghampton, ready to offer seniors resources.

“We have elected officials ready to offer them well wishes. We are just super excited to let them know that it’s super important to move on in life and plant your seed in the community like we are trying to do for them,” said Lewis.

Majoring in chemical engineering, Anderson will attend the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa on a full scholarship. While Stanton is headed to Texas Christian University to major in psychology.

Both have advice for juniors coming behind them.

“Don’t take this time to relax, keep pushing and keep having that goal of graduation in mind,” said Anderson.

“I know it’s going to be hard with the senior rise and everything but all your hard work is going to pay off in the end,” said Stanton.

