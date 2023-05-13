MPD: 1 in critical condition after crash near Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that one person has been injured after a crash near Sam Cooper Boulevard.

Around 4:53 p.m., officers responded to a 2 person vehicle crash near Sam Cooper and I-40 eastbound.

Once the officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that one individual has suffered injuries due to the crash.

The injured person was taken to a nearby medical facility and was in critical condition.

Officials have notified the public to please avoid the area.

