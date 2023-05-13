Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 1 in critical condition after crash near Sam Cooper

Traffic cones generic.
Traffic cones generic.(MGN)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that one person has been injured after a crash near Sam Cooper Boulevard.

Around 4:53 p.m., officers responded to a 2 person vehicle crash near Sam Cooper and I-40 eastbound.

Once the officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that one individual has suffered injuries due to the crash.

The injured person was taken to a nearby medical facility and was in critical condition.

Officials have notified the public to please avoid the area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baptist Memorial Hospital
Baptist Memorial Hospital goes into lockdown for second time in one week
Chase Harris, 19
Suspect in Huey’s shootout, multiple car break-ins back in jail
Opening of the new Goodr grocery store in Memphis
Memphis-Shelby County Schools opens a cashless grocery store
Robin Riedel of Hubbard, Oregon, hit a lottery jackpot for life after playing the game for more...
‘I hit it’: Man wins lottery jackpot that’s good for rest of his life
Preston Deener
Charges dropped against McDonald’s employee accused of fatally shooting customer, Shelby County DA responds

Latest News

Rain chances stay low all weekend
Sagay's Saturday evening First Alert Forecast 5/13/23
Chemical Spill causes Traffic Delays near West Memphis
Roads reopen on I-40 near West Memphis after chemical spill
MSCS celebrate graduating senior next journey in life
MSCS celebrate graduating senior next journey in life
Preston Deener
Charges dropped against McDonald’s employee accused of fatally shooting customer, Shelby County DA responds