MPD: 1 in critical condition after crash near Sam Cooper
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that one person has been injured after a crash near Sam Cooper Boulevard.
Around 4:53 p.m., officers responded to a 2 person vehicle crash near Sam Cooper and I-40 eastbound.
Once the officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that one individual has suffered injuries due to the crash.
The injured person was taken to a nearby medical facility and was in critical condition.
Officials have notified the public to please avoid the area.
