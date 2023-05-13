More than 2,400 patients serviced in first 5 months of freestanding ER in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Baptist Arlington Emergency Department has served more than 2,400 patients since opening in January. It’s a lifechanging addition to people living in that area.

The average wait time is five minutes, according to ER Doctor, Katrina Hutton.

Twenty-percent of ER visits have been pediatric and 129 ambulances have stopped in Arlington to receive treatment for their patients. Most patients are coming from Shelby and Fayette Counties. Before this ER opened, that would have been at least a 30-minute drive to the nearest hospital for many people living in those areas.

“All of our doctors and nurses also work at Baptist Memphis, so we’re trained to handle any emergency,” Hutton explained. “We have all the equipment here that we need and if anyone needs higher level of care, we get them transferred out to another hospital facility.”

Next door, Baptist Medical Group is open for walk-ins and patients with appointments.

“We see patients with a plethora of conditions, illnesses,” explained Office Manager Lauren Hampton. “People in around, even in Lakeland… people are coming from the Oakland area and it’s really good feedback from them because people are saying, ‘we didn’t have something close to us.”

Ortho South, a partnership with Baptist and a Baptist Imaging Center also make up the medical plaza. The Imaging Center has seen more than 36-hundred patients since January, with thousands of CT, MRI, and x-ray produces taking place.

