Hot & humid with isolated storms possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be hot and humid all weekend with clouds and the chance of isolated storms. However, much of the Mid-South will stay dry with only a slight chance of a shower, isolated storm or downpour through Mother’s Day. A better chance of rain will develop Monday with a cold front.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, a stray shower possible and a light southwest wind along with overnight lows near 70.

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of a few isolated afternoon showers, high temperatures near 90, and light wind.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms with overnight lows near 70 with a light northeast wind.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

