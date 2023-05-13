Charges dropped against McDonald’s employee accused of fatally shooting customer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The charges against an Orange Mound McDonald’s employee accused of fatally shooting a customer in March have been dropped.

According to court records, Preston Deener, 36, was already a convicted murderer and had a warrant for domestic assault when he allegedly shot and killed a woman through the drive-through window on March 13.

Police responded to the fast food restaurant on Trezevant Street at 2:58 a.m. and found the victim unresponsive on the pavement outside, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Video surveillance showed that the victim was speaking to the manager through the drive-through window about an order being wrong.

A man, later identified as Deener, is then seen arguing with the victim through the window.

During the argument, the woman pulled out a firearm and is seen on surveillance video tapping it against the window. She then lowers the gun and the argument continues.

Deener then backs up, pulls out a small handgun from his left pocket, points the gun at the victim, and fires one shot through the window, striking her in the chest.

He then fled the scene.

Witnesses identified Deener as the person responsible and he was soon after arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

He was released on his own recognizance two days later, and on Friday, the case was dismissed due to “no probable cause.”

Action News 5 has reached out to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office for comment but is still pending a response.

