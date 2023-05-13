Attorney speaks out after Black patrons sue restaurant for alleged racial profiling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A million-dollar federal lawsuit has been filed against a popular Memphis restaurant accusing the owners of racial profiling.

The suit claims two Black customers were kicked out of Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis for “smelling like weed.”

The attorney representing the pair says they were victims of racial profiling and at no point smelled like marijuana.

“Black people should be able to dine in peace, not being harassed and escorted out over some nonsense,” said Carlos Moore, the attorney representing a Mississippi couple.

Dechandria Bass and Dwan Brown, the couple suing, claim on Aug. 7, 2022, the two were racially profiled at Houston’s Restaurant while dining with family.

“Once they sat down and started talking shortly after, the manager at the time came by and asked Mr. Brown and Ms. Bass to leave the premises because they smelled like weed,” said Moore.

According to the lawsuit filed Thursday, the restaurant’s manager, Kayla Hollins, asked the couple to leave and come back the next day.

The couple didn’t leave, so Hollins later returned with police to escort them outside.

“My clients have remained adamant that they did not smoke weed or smell like weed and say they were victims of racial profiling,” said Moore. “We try to negotiate with Houston’s to try to keep this out of federal court, but Houston’s corporate office would not negotiate or respond to us in any way.”

According to Moore, the restaurant has not yet been served with the complaint but must respond in 21 days.

In a statement, Hillstone Restaurant Group, Inc., which owns and operates the Houston’s Restaurant, said in part:

“While we do not comment on pending litigation, our Company does not discriminate as anyone who has ever dined at our restaurant can attest.”

Moore’s clients are asking for $500,000 each in damages for suffering racial stigmatization, embarrassment, and emotional distress.

