Wendy Moten: The songbird of the south returns home to Memphis to perform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many have failed at imitating the stark beauty and grit of the Memphis sound. Our very own home-grown vocalist, Wendy Moten, is proof that the Bluff City sound still permeates and sticks to the bones, and is perhaps more popular than ever.

Wendy was thrust onto the world stage by her successful, fiery stint on The Voice. It was her ability to slide across genres, and stamp classic songs with her own flare that made her a fan-favorite and the public’s darling.

“I went on the voice for two reasons,” Moten confided, “survival, cause I needed to eat. I didn’t know what was going to happen post covid; how I was going to survive...longer than most of the producers on the show.”

Besides survival during a troubled time for artist, Moten had something else to prove. She wanted to show the world that vocalists over the age of 50 could take centerstage and captivate audiences young and old alike.

You can see Wendy at the Overton Park Shell Tomorrow night at 7:30. The tickets are $35 and the money from the tickets sold helps support FREE concerts at the Overton Park Shell.

