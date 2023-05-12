WATCH: Burglars ransack Southaven gun store; ATF, NSSF offer $5k reward for information

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans Field Division in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced on Friday a combined reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who participated in the burglary of a gun store in Southaven, Mississippi.

In a video released by ATF, the burglars are seen ransacking the business and fleeing in less than three minutes.

ATF New Orleans is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF of up to $2,500, for a total reward of up to $5,000.

At approximately 1 a.m. on May 10, Fine Jewelry, a federal firearm licensee (FFL), located at 570 Goodman Road East, was burglarized by five unknown suspects.

Multiple firearms were stolen. The suspects exited the building and fled in an unknown direction.

This total reward of $5,000 is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

NSSF is the trade association for the firearms industry. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

The ATF Oxford Field Office and Southaven Police Department are jointly investigating this crime. Agents from Industry Operations are also assisting.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the ATF Oxford Field Office at 662-513-2140, or the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

