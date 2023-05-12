Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Titans to open 2023 season at New Orleans, full schedule released

NFL releases full schedule for next season
Tennessee Titans football helmet
Tennessee Titans football helmet(CBS Sports)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NFL released its entire schedule for the upcoming 2023 season Thursday.

The Tennessee titans will open the season in New Orleans and will play a Thursday night and Monday game this year.

The first home game comes in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The titans will play in London for the second time, taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 15.

The final game of the regular season will be at home against AFC South rival Jacksonville.

Tennessee will face four quarterbacks that finished among the top 10 in passing yards last season. Not the best news considering Tennessee allowed an NFL-worst 4,761 passing yards last season.

They will also face four of the top five quarterbacks selected in the 2023 draft, including two games against C.J. Stroud and the Texans two against Anthony Richardson and the Colts.

Tennessee Titans 2023 Schedule

Sept. 10: at New Orleans

Sept. 17: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sept. 24: at Cleveland

Oct. 1: vs. Cincinnati

Oct. 8: at Indianapolis

Oct. 15: vs. Baltimore (London)

Oct. 22: BYE

Oct. 29: vs. Atlanta

Nov. 2: at Pittsburgh (TNF)

Nov. 12: at Tampa Bay

Nov. 19: at Jacksonville

Nov. 26: vs. Carolina

Dec. 3: vs. Indianapolis

Dec. 11: at Miami (MNF)

Dec. 17: vs. Houston

Dec. 24: vs. Seattle

Dec. 31: at Houston

Jan. 7: vs. Jacksonville

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baptist Memorial Hospital
Baptist Memorial Hospital goes into lockdown for second time in one week
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Hernandez Govan
Alleged mastermind in Young Dolph’s murder out of jail
Casino robbery suspects still at large
Person of interest sought after man robbed, shot fired in Gold Strike bathroom
MPD searches for missing 10-year-old, Deshaun Turner
MPD searches for missing 10-year-old; announces citywide alert

Latest News

Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) defends Florida State guard Caleb Mills (4) during the first half...
Transfer Caleb Mills looks to make mark with Tigers
Transfer Caleb Mills looks to make mark with Tigers
Transfer Caleb Mills looks to make mark with Tigers
Titans-Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15.
Titans announce London game against Ravens
Memphis Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
2 Grizzlies earn NBA All-Defense awards