Showboats outside linebacker Jeff Mcculloch goes big on first win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The showboats are showing out! After opening the season with three straight losses, the Memphis Showboats finally got a W.

One of the role players that helped lead the team to a win was Jeff McCulloch.

Swipe, steal, scoop, scamper, score.. As Doc Holiday would say. Thats how’s fans are breaking down Jeff McCulloch’s big play against the panthers.

“We needed to make a play,” McCulloch said, “Made a strike and that’s what happened. We saw the result.”

McCulloch , Six-Three, 245 outside linebacker made noise on the field against the Detroit panthers. Five sacks and a touchdown, not too bad for the big guy.

“Whatever coach is calling out there whatever he is trusting us to run we just try to go execute it the way and up to his standard,” McCulloch said.

Four years at the University of Texas led Mcculloch to the Showboats.

A native of Houston Texas, where everything is bigger, including his mentality.

Win big or go home.

”Win or I can’t get back on the plane, me and my roommate said that” McCulloch said. “The team, coach, special teams and everybody. From the kicker on down. You don’t make those field goals, you stay here my boy, I don’t make my tackles, I’m staying here. Thats the point we are at. We are at the end of the line. You’re either on this side with us or you’re not.”

Mcculloch described his play style as an aggressive athletic pass rusher. So, no surprise, his impressive strip sack against the panthers earned him player of the week.

“Hair on fire. It has to be critical every step and every rep. Nothing can be a day off , step off, playoff or anything,” he said. “Because everything matters at the end of the day. You don’t know what play is going to be the one play you can make the change.

