Showboats kicker Alex Kessman talks his role on the field following first win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showboat fans are still on a high after the team’s first win.

Saturday, the Memphis Showboats defeated the Michigan Panthers 29-10 to get their first win of the season. A big part of that win came from Showboats kicker, Alex Kessman.

Kessman makes a living off his feet.

“That’s what my job is,” Kessman said. “My job comes down to just putting the ball down through two poles”

It sounds easy, but it’s not always an easy task.

“There’s a lot that goes into it,” he added. “Two hands touch the ball before it’s actually kicked. We’ve been working really hard and any time we get a chance to do it, I love to do it and we execute it.”

The Showboats’ kicker stole the show in his home city against the Michigan Panthers by draining two 50-plus-yard field goals.

He ended the game 3/3 with field goals, eventually earning the game ball.

“Honestly, just watching the ball go through the upright, I was like seal the deal, lets roll,” Kessman said.

He’s been rolling since his time at the University of Pittsburgh, setting the NCAA record for most accurate placekicker in history from 50-plus yards, eventually getting a shot at the NFL, now with the Showboats, with a lot left to prove.

“That’s a big control what you can control moment,” Kessman said. “I had to prove like I have to prove every day, and they fell in the right way.”

The Showboats take on the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

