Shelby Co. judge reprimanded for soliciting donations for school, failing to respond to notices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County judge is being reprimanded for soliciting resources and cash donations on Facebook to benefit a school and failing to respond to disciplinary notices after an investigation into her social media activity was launched.

Judge A. Melissa Boyd is accused of abusing her prestige as a judge “to advance the economic interests of others,” violating Tennessee Code as authorized by the State of Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct.

The posts seeking contributions from the public allegedly show Judge Boyd wearing her judicial robe.

The school in question was not disclosed.

The Board sent Judge Boyd a letter issuing a public reprimand for the alleged posts and her conduct that followed throughout the investigation.

According to the reprimand, on Dec. 21, 2022, Boyd was notified that an investigative panel of the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct authorized a full investigation into her social media posts in accordance with Tennessee Code.

Boyd was required to respond to the notice within two weeks but responded almost two months later on Feb. 23, according to the reprimand.

In March, Judge Boyd was sent another notice reading that the investigation had been expanded to include the failure to respond to the Board’s first notice.

In a letter dated April 10, Boyd provided her reasoning for the late response — which was not disclosed in the reprimand — and even still, this response was provided after the required deadline.

"Judges are expected to maintain the highest standards of conduct at all times... This obligation includes a prohibition against abusing ‘the prestige of judicial office to advance the personal or economic interests of others,’... Thus, conflating judicial office with promoting the private interests of others is prohibited. Here, you lent the prestige of judicial office to advance the private interests of others by soliciting money and resources on social media.”

The reprimand cites ethical standards that judges are expected to follow, including a statutory duty to respond within fourteen days after being served a disciplinary notice.

“Failing to respond to an investigation is inconsistent with a judge’s proper performance of the judge’s duties and undermines public confidence in the judiciary,” the reprimand reads in part.

According to the letter, Judge Boyd accepted the public reprimand for the conduct violations.

Boyd was elected as a Shelby County Criminal Court judge in 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.