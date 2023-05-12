Advertise with Us
Search continues for 7-year-old boy who went missing during family fishing trip

Dayton Police & Fire said that Lucas Rosales, 7, was fishing with his family near Eastwood...
Dayton Police & Fire said that Lucas Rosales, 7, was fishing with his family near Eastwood MetroPark and was last seen on April 29.(Dayton Police & Fire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Ohio (Gray News) – Authorities are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing on a fishing trip nearly two weeks ago.

Dayton Police & Fire said that Lucas Rosales was fishing with his family near Eastwood MetroPark and was last seen around 6:40 p.m. on April 29.

Authorities said Lucas is 3 feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sleeves, black pants and black Converse shoes.

First responders have provided numerous updates since Lucas went missing, saying multiple agencies are continuing the search.

A K-9 searches the area where 7-year-old Lucas Rosales went missing on a fishing trip.
A K-9 searches the area where 7-year-old Lucas Rosales went missing on a fishing trip.(Dayton Police & Fire)

Decreasing water levels gave officials the opportunity to create a temporary dam on a portion of the Mad River to aid the search.

Searchers are using multiple boats, thermal imaging devices, underwater drones, aerial drones, and SONAR devices to find Lucas. K-9s have also been brought in.

Police said at this time, they have no reason to suspect foul play and that the boy’s family has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

