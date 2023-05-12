Rain chances remain through the weekend, but a much drier pattern will soon emerge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An warm, humid, and somewhat unsettled pattern continues to keep a grip on the Mid-South keep the potential for more rain in the area for a few more days. Fortunately, dry air will move in next week along with more seasonable temperatures.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers early in the day, a South wind at 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a light South wind, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be warm and muggy with a partly to mostly cloudy sky each day along with a chance of isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.