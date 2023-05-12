MSCS superintendent search continues as summer break looms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School Board members are meeting Friday to discuss the next steps in the search for a new superintendent.

Many parents are frustrated at the board’s slow pace in the search. It’s been nearly a year since the former MSCS superintendent Joris Ray resigned amid allegations he had inappropriate relationships with several district employees.

The board agreed to pay him nearly half a million dollars and then begin the search for a new superintendent, but that search has taken months. And now many parents say they’re concerned with a new school year just three months away.

At Tuesday’s special meeting, board members said the search process would be paused again. The board focused that meeting on next year’s budget instead.

Many parents who attended were furious with the board’s inaction, especially since it hired a search firm to help several months ago.

School board members Joyce Coleman and Stephanie Love are now leading the search.

In a statement, Coleman said her hopes for the retreat are to make progress toward restoring the trust, getting some guidelines to know how to direct the community to have a voice and set realistic goals.

Love says she wants the community to know while they may not be able to move as quickly as the public would like, they’ll “develop a comprehensive plan that reflects the wishes of the board and the community.”

That retreat will be held Friday at the school board auditorium at 1 p.m.

