Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Mother daughter duo is saving lives on the surgery floor

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of Monday’s Day, we are highlighting a mother daughter duo is saving lives on the surgery floor.

Surgical Tech Abby Potts works alongside her RN Mom Michelle Potts at St. Francis-Park.

The pair joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share what it means to work alongside one another.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baptist Memorial Hospital
Baptist Memorial Hospital goes into lockdown for second time in one week
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Hernandez Govan
Alleged mastermind in Young Dolph’s murder out of jail
Casino robbery suspects still at large
Person of interest sought after man robbed, shot fired in Gold Strike bathroom
MPD searches for missing 10-year-old, Deshaun Turner
MPD searches for missing 10-year-old; announces citywide alert

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Mother daughter duo is saving lives on the surgery floor
GNG Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summery downpours, at times, for Mother's Day weekend