More isolated showers or storms at times today

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy this morning with isolated downpours or a few storms late morning. A little sun make break out by late afternoon in between any developing storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers or storms can’t be ruled out in spots, but it won’t rain in all locations. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds southeast at 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with only a small chance of an isolated downpour. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers or storms are possible Monday with a front moving through. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Drier weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 80. Some showers are possible again late next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

