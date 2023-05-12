Memphis-Shelby County Schools will be opening a cashless grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MSCS will be opening a grocery store in partnership with Goodr that will be completely cashless.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to celebrate the opening of the grocery store on May 12, 2023.

MSCS opening grocery store in North Memphis area (Action News 5)

The store will be headquartered in the newly refurbished family resource center at Treadwell International Community School.

The addition of the store will add free shopping experience to over 600 students, including their families.

MSCS’s goal is to grant students and parents with regular access to food without the heavy financial burden.

The event begins at 10am, and will be attended by representatives form MSCS and Goodr.

Those interested in attending the ribbon-cutting, it will take place at Treadwell International Community School on 920 N. Highland Street.

