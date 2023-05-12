Advertise with Us
Memphis City Council unveils street sign honoring boxing legend

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council unveiled a new street name Friday honoring Mid-South boxing legend Kennedy “The King” McKinney.

The unveiling was held at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Park Avenue and Josephine Street.

The City Council passed a resolution in February honorarily renaming a portion of Park Avenue for the 1988 Olympic gold medalist.

McKinney says he feels like he is on top of the world.

“To have you a street name in and all that, I never thought about it. I never thought it would become possible, but this is a glorious day for me,” said McKinney. “I’m glad to be in my home. I grew up right down the street, right here on this street, and everything is glorious now. It’s just great.”

While McKinney says he is honored to have a street named after him in his hometown, what he really wants is his own gym to pass his talents down to the next generation of boxers.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

