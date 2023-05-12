Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis City Council to consider gun ballot initiatives

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is set to consider two ballot referendums that would allow voters to decide on gun restriction laws next week.

The first would ask if voters carrying a handgun without a permit should be allowed in the City of Memphis.

The second would ask if the sale of assault rifles should be banned in the city.

If approved by the city council, the referendums would go on the August 2024 ballot, and if approved by voters, the referendums would take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

City Council will meet Tuesday, May 16, to discuss the topics.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baptist Memorial Hospital
Baptist Memorial Hospital goes into lockdown for second time in one week
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Hernandez Govan
Alleged mastermind in Young Dolph’s murder out of jail
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Houston's Restaurant on 5000 Poplar Ave
Pair files lawsuit alleging Houston’s Restaurant of racial discrimination

Latest News

Showboats kicker Alex Kessman talks his role on the field following first win
Showboats kicker Alex Kessman talks his role on the field following first win
Showboats kicker Alex Kessman talks his role on the field
Showboats kicker Alex Kessman talks his role on the field following first win
A Louisiana pine snake bluffs in a posture to defend itself against predators, during the...
Memphis-bred snakes move to their new home in Louisiana
Big Bear Mountain
Dollywood’s newest coaster set to open on Friday