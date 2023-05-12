Memphis City Council to consider gun ballot initiatives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is set to consider two ballot referendums that would allow voters to decide on gun restriction laws next week.

The first would ask if voters carrying a handgun without a permit should be allowed in the City of Memphis.

The second would ask if the sale of assault rifles should be banned in the city.

If approved by the city council, the referendums would go on the August 2024 ballot, and if approved by voters, the referendums would take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

City Council will meet Tuesday, May 16, to discuss the topics.

