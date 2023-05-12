Advertise with Us
Man charged with attempted murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend

London Margerum
London Margerum(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested a man accused of firing a gun at his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Police were called to a home on Lake Edge Cove in Cordova where there was an altercation.

Police said the two got into an argument and the woman left for her vehicle, which had a passenger inside.

That’s when the shots were fired from an AR-style rifle into her Dodge Challenger.

Police say no one was injured, but there were several bullet holes in the vehicle.

London Margerum was taken into custody. He’s charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Officers say Margerum admitted to owning the gun but denied firing any shots.

His bond was set at $500,000.

