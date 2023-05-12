Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the huge number of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end and new rules begin.

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina highlights the upcoming World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

