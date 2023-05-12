“I’m tired of it and it has to stop!”: Strickland frustrated over low bonds for repeat offenders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of shooting at an off-duty police officer at a packed restaurant late last month is now a free man.

19-year-old Chase Harris faces multiple felony counts, but his low bond left some people questioning the county’s new bail bond system.

Harris was only locked up at 201 Poplar for a matter of hours before making his bond.

Under the new bond system every defendant gets a bail hearing within 72 hours.

April 30th Memphis Police say Harris fired his weapon at an off-duty police officer who allegedly caught Harris and another suspect trying to steal a car.

Harris was arrested Tuesday and bonded out the following day.

His bond was just $55,000.00.

“All they do is stop in for a cup of coffee, an arrest and they get right back out there to break into your car and steal cars all across the city. I’m tired of it and it has to stop,” said Mayor Jim Strickland Thursday.

Strickland has been a sharp critic of the new bail bond system.

Under the new program, bail is set using a nationally recognized formula and an assessment system that considers past criminal history and a defendant’s ability to pay.

It’s not judges traditionally setting bonds, but 14 appointed judicial commissioners that determine flight risk or danger to the community.

“I’ve asked them to be transparent. They sign bonds every day, a one-page bond paper post it on the internet so the public knows who is doing it. I’ve gotten zero response to that,” said Strickland.

In Harris’ case the 19-year-old has been charged in multiple car thefts in the past 5 months.

In December 2022 Harris confessed to police he stole a car and was released on his own recognizance.

He was charged for stealing another car in January, but that charge was dropped due to lack of evidence.

On April 3rd police say Harris stole two other cars and was given a $10,000.00 bond

He can now add 5 counts of aggravated assault in addition to car burglary charges following the Huey’s incident for which he was given a $45,000.00 bond.

Harris has never been found guilty of any charges as an adult.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy said back in February the ability for a defendant to be free shouldn’t come down to your finances.

“Because under the old system, we had a lot of people who were innocent, who were being held behind bars for months, sometimes years, waiting for their day in court,” said Mulroy.

Mulroy said his office supports vigorously prosecuting and sentencing violent criminals.

