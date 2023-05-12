Bluff City Life: Wed., 05 April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Find Your Fresh Floral Picks Through The Season

Spring is here — and Kroger has your favorite bouquets ready to go. See the latest seasonal flowers up for the picking!

Andrea Wilson | Produce Floral Field Merchandiser with The Kroger Co.

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Teaching Youth To Embrace Inner Beauty

Crowned Miss Forest Festival, meet the queen who’s aiming high and helping younger girls do the same.

Myracle Evans | Miss Forest Festival

Bluff City Life Feature: Craft Cocktails For A Classic Experience

We’re heading to Bari Ristorante - and straight to the bar to try some of their classic cocktails.

Teaching Financial Literacy To Our Children pt. 1

Money talks — and understanding the language is a smart tool to have. We get tips on financial literacy with an expert.

Chirag Chauhan | Certified Financial Planner with Bluff City Advisory Group

Teaching Financial Literacy To Our Children pt. 2

Chirag Chauhan | Certified Financial Planner with Bluff City Advisory Group

Northwest Wednesdays: Becoming a Nursing Student

Class is in session transforming young students into medical professionals.

northwestms.edu

Bluff City Life Feature: Celebrating 150 Years of Business

150 years Binswanger have been masters of glass. I’ll take you inside their workshop for a behind the scene look.

