Bluff City Life: Tues., 04 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrate the Power & Strength of Women pt .1

Powerful and beautiful. The movement that’s highlighting women for their multitude of achievements

Kimberly Yasmine | Lead Makeup & Production Coordinator for Greenhouse Beauty Lounge

Camille Leigh | Lead Photographer & Co-Owner for Greenhouse Beauty Lounge

“A Requiem for King” Where Art Meets Activism pt. 1

It’s the anniversary of MLK’s death & incredible black artists have come together to celebrate his life.

Ryan Jones | Associate Curator for National Civil Rights Museum

“Waddell, Withers, & Smith: A Requiem for King” pt. 2

Remembering MLK on the day marking the 55th anniversary of his death, as it inspires activism in art!

Ryan Jones | Associate Curator for National Civil Rights Museum

What It Takes to Fight Blight for a Beautiful 901 pt. 1

Endless eye sores in blighted areas, but all that can change. What’s being done to educate & empower the 901 & get rid of blight!

Attorney Victoria Young-Robinson

What It Takes to Fight Blight for a Beautiful 901 pt. 2

Keeping our communities clean. The move that’s removing blight from neighborhoods in the 901.

Attorney Victoria Young-Robinson

Maximize Your Budget to Save While Splurging

An epic online shopping event where favorite items & must-haves are marked down

The Power of Women in Business pt .2

Powerful and beautiful. The movement that’s highlighting women for their multitude of achievements

Kimberly Yasmine | Lead Makeup & Production Coordinator for Greenhouse Beauty Lounge

Camille Leigh | Lead Photographer & Co-Owner for Greenhouse Beauty Lounge

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

