Bluff City Life: Tues., 04 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Celebrate the Power & Strength of Women pt .1
Powerful and beautiful. The movement that’s highlighting women for their multitude of achievements
Kimberly Yasmine | Lead Makeup & Production Coordinator for Greenhouse Beauty Lounge
Camille Leigh | Lead Photographer & Co-Owner for Greenhouse Beauty Lounge
“A Requiem for King” Where Art Meets Activism pt. 1
It’s the anniversary of MLK’s death & incredible black artists have come together to celebrate his life.
Ryan Jones | Associate Curator for National Civil Rights Museum
“Waddell, Withers, & Smith: A Requiem for King” pt. 2
Remembering MLK on the day marking the 55th anniversary of his death, as it inspires activism in art!
Ryan Jones | Associate Curator for National Civil Rights Museum
What It Takes to Fight Blight for a Beautiful 901 pt. 1
Endless eye sores in blighted areas, but all that can change. What’s being done to educate & empower the 901 & get rid of blight!
Attorney Victoria Young-Robinson
What It Takes to Fight Blight for a Beautiful 901 pt. 2
Keeping our communities clean. The move that’s removing blight from neighborhoods in the 901.
Attorney Victoria Young-Robinson
Maximize Your Budget to Save While Splurging
An epic online shopping event where favorite items & must-haves are marked down
The Power of Women in Business pt .2
Powerful and beautiful. The movement that’s highlighting women for their multitude of achievements
Kimberly Yasmine | Lead Makeup & Production Coordinator for Greenhouse Beauty Lounge
Camille Leigh | Lead Photographer & Co-Owner for Greenhouse Beauty Lounge
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.