Bluff City Life: Thurs., 06 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Vibes: Growing Up & Into A Love For Music

Connect with an artist and her journey into music that’s grown her soulful sound!

D’Monet | Musical Artist | IG: @dmonetmusic

Celebrating 10 Years Of Volunteer Service

A decade of dedication to our communities. How Volunteer Odyssey is making its 10-year celebration benefit Memphis as a whole.

Alexandra Schrack | Director of Operations at Volunteer Odyssey

Mandy Lamey | Catholic Charities Of West Tennessee

Adventure & Education To Connect With Youth

A team-up is taking this camp to new heights. See what the NBA and Camp for the Kingdom have on the horizon for Memphis kids.

Torrey Bates | Executive Director at For The Kingdom

Summerjoy Scott | Director of Human Development at For The Kingdom & Lead Academy

Bluff City Life Feature: Easy Allergy Elixir Recipe

Kick your sinuses to the curb with this do-it-yourself easy elixir recipe!

Bluff City Vibes: “Dry” | D’Monet

D’Monet sings her heart out. Hear her single that’s under the spotlight for our Bluff City Vibes.

D’Monet | Musical Artist | IG: @dmonetmusic

Expanding Opportunities For Minorities In Business pt. 1

Every successful business has support. How one Memphis organization is giving minority-owned shops the tools to thrive.

Dorothy Sinclair | President of Brighter Days & Nites

Jozelle Luster Booker | President & CEO of The MMBC Continuum

Expanding Opportunities For Minorities In Business pt. 2

Continuing the conversation on how one Memphis organization is giving minority-owned shops the tools to thrive.

Dorothy Sinclair | President of Brighter Days & Nites

Jozelle Luster Booker | President & CEO of The MMBC Continuum

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

