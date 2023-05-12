Bluff City Life: Thurs., 06 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Bluff City Vibes: Growing Up & Into A Love For Music
Connect with an artist and her journey into music that’s grown her soulful sound!
D'Monet | Musical Artist | IG: @dmonetmusic
Celebrating 10 Years Of Volunteer Service
A decade of dedication to our communities. How Volunteer Odyssey is making its 10-year celebration benefit Memphis as a whole.
Alexandra Schrack | Director of Operations at Volunteer Odyssey
Mandy Lamey | Catholic Charities Of West Tennessee
Adventure & Education To Connect With Youth
A team-up is taking this camp to new heights. See what the NBA and Camp for the Kingdom have on the horizon for Memphis kids.
Torrey Bates | Executive Director at For The Kingdom
Summerjoy Scott | Director of Human Development at For The Kingdom & Lead Academy
Bluff City Life Feature: Easy Allergy Elixir Recipe
Kick your sinuses to the curb with this do-it-yourself easy elixir recipe!
Bluff City Vibes: “Dry” | D’Monet
D’Monet sings her heart out. Hear her single that’s under the spotlight for our Bluff City Vibes.
D’Monet | Musical Artist | IG: @dmonetmusic
Expanding Opportunities For Minorities In Business pt. 1
Every successful business has support. How one Memphis organization is giving minority-owned shops the tools to thrive.
Dorothy Sinclair | President of Brighter Days & Nites
Jozelle Luster Booker | President & CEO of The MMBC Continuum
Expanding Opportunities For Minorities In Business pt. 2
Continuing the conversation on how one Memphis organization is giving minority-owned shops the tools to thrive.
Dorothy Sinclair | President of Brighter Days & Nites
Jozelle Luster Booker | President & CEO of The MMBC Continuum
