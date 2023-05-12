Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Best in blues honored at 44th annual Blues Music Awards

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The best in blues took the stage for the 2023 Blues Music Awards in Downtown Memphis Thursday night.

The Renasant Convention Center came alive with the signs and sounds of the genre.

Fans and musicians packed the room to praise tonight’s nominees and winners, including the likes of guitarist Eric Gales, singer Mr. Sipp, singer-songwriter Sugaray Rayford, and, of course, we can’t forget Bobby Rush!

“Getting ready to go inside and watch the young guys take all the awards because the old guys have passed the torch to the younger guys,” said Bobby Rush. “And that’s what it’s all about.”

For a complete list of awards, categories, and winners, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baptist Memorial Hospital
Baptist Memorial Hospital goes into lockdown for second time in one week
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
New details on vehicle crash in Horn Lake
New details emerge about fatal crash in Horn Lake, police say
(Left to right) Miko Armstead, Deario Wilkerson, and Myron McGee
3 teens charged in multiple Memphis-area burglaries, vehicle thefts
Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch issued for possible failure of Arkabutla Dam

Latest News

Best in blues honored at 44th annual Blues Music Awards
Best in blues honored at 44th annual Blues Music Awards
Businesses welcome Music Fest’s return to Beale Street
2023 Beale Street Music Festival comes to a close with a bittersweet last day of fun, food, and great music
2023 Beale Street Music Festival kicks off at Tom Lee Park; festivalgoers jam the night away
2023 Beale Street Music Festival kicks off at Tom Lee Park; festivalgoers jam the night away
Vibes high for Day 1 of 2023 Beale Street Music Festival
Vibes high for Day 1 of 2023 Beale Street Music Festival