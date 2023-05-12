Best in blues honored at 44th annual Blues Music Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The best in blues took the stage for the 2023 Blues Music Awards in Downtown Memphis Thursday night.

The Renasant Convention Center came alive with the signs and sounds of the genre.

Fans and musicians packed the room to praise tonight’s nominees and winners, including the likes of guitarist Eric Gales, singer Mr. Sipp, singer-songwriter Sugaray Rayford, and, of course, we can’t forget Bobby Rush!

“Getting ready to go inside and watch the young guys take all the awards because the old guys have passed the torch to the younger guys,” said Bobby Rush. “And that’s what it’s all about.”

