TCSO searches for suspects accused of robbing man at gunpoint inside Horseshoe Casino restroom

Tunica County Sheriff's deputies say two armed suspects ambushed a man inside a Horseshoe...
Tunica County Sheriff's deputies say two armed suspects ambushed a man inside a Horseshoe Casino restroom on April 23, 2023, robbing him of over $1,000.(Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is searching for the suspects accused of robbing a man at gunpoint inside a Horseshoe Casino restroom in late April.

On Sunday, April 23, at approximately 4:04 a.m., Tunica County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1021 Casino Center Drive regarding the armed robbery of a patron at Horseshoe Casino.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a man who said that while he was in the restroom, two men pulled a gun on him and went through his pockets.

The victim said that approximately $1,350.00 was taken.

The incident happened at approximately 3:58 a.m. and the suspects exited the South door.

A warrant has been issued for Jernard Black, 33, of Tunica, Miss., in relation to this incident, and the investigation is ongoing to identify one other person of interest in the photos.

Anyone that has any information related to the identity of the other individual or the whereabouts of Jernard Black – please contact Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

