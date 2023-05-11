Advertise with Us
Suspected shooter outside Huey’s released on bond

Chase Harris, 19
(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 19-year-old accused in a shooting outside Huey’s in East Memphis is out on bond.

Chase Harris, 19, is charged with auto vehicle theft, three counts of auto burglary, five counts of aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

A warrant was issued for Harris’ arrest on May 2 after he was released from the hospital from injuries sustained during the shootout before investigators were able to tie him to the shooting.

He’s accused of shooting at an off-duty police officer who intervened upon seeing a car break-in.

Harris posted a $55,000 bond Thursday.

