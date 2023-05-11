SCSO provides update on crime, conditions at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County deputies shared more insight into their day-to-day responsibilities as well as conditions at the county jail Wednesday morning.

The report was presented to Shelby County Commissioners, who requested a similar update be provided on a more regular basis.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner said his office is responsible for responding to emergency calls across the county, with the City of Memphis making up a large portion of those calls.

Their duties also include partnering with the Memphis Police Department’s narcotics, theft, fugitive and other units.

Bonner said there are currently 16,000 active warrants for fugitives from Shelby County right now.

“We do not, per se, go after misdemeanors,” Bonner explained. “We’re looking for the violent, felony warrants, and that’s what we concentrate on.”

The sheriff also said from January to May of 2023, his office has assisted in 21 special events, including providing deputies to patrol the Downtown area during the Beale Street Music Festival.

An update on conditions at the Shelby County Jail was also provided Wednesday.

According to Chief Jailer Kirk Fields, there are currently 112 open corrections officer positions at 201 Poplar right now.

Last week, deputies switched to four-day work weeks and 10-hour shifts to cover more ground at 201, with limited staffing.

“The jail is a direct-supervision facility,” Fields explained. “Because of our numbers, we have not been able to operate in a direct-supervision model. For us to operate in a direct-supervision model, I need at least 130 officers, per shift, on my Alpha shift and Bravo shift. We went to the 10-shifts, so we can have overlapping staff, to provide service to residents.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has also lowered the hiring age from 21 to 18, although there is little interest from 18-year-olds, according to SCSO.

Recruiting efforts are currently underway at area high schools for juniors and seniors not considering college.

